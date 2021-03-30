Sublime Heights has a super chance on handicap debut

The unexposed and lightly-raced Sublime Heights looks to have got in lightly and makes plenty of appeal at 4/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle on today’s card at Warwick (4.10).

This five-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point, after which he joined Toby Lawes and shaped with plenty of promise on hurdles debut at Plumpton back in January when a 12 length second of 10 to Here Comes Johnny.

The winner, who was winning for the third time in four starts, went into the race on an official rating of 127 and went sent off just 100/30 to follow-up off 132 in a Listed contest at Market Rasen when running below par and pulled-up.

Tallow For Coal, who came third, is now rated 120 – so that gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 4 affair.

Sublime Heights has since run well at Southwell when racing up with the pace before keeping on to finish a 3 1/2 length third of 11 to Minella Tara.

The winner was rated 115 that day, whilst the runner-up Can You Call ran off an official rating of 121. Leyak, who finished just under 20 lengths behind the selection in fifth, has since finished a 3/4 length third in a class 2 handicap at Ascot off an opening mark of 116.

That again gives the form a decent looks and suggests that and opening handicap mark of 114 for Sublime Heights is exploitable.

He also appeals as the type to go on progressing now going down the handicap route and hails from a yard that has saddled three winners from it’s last five runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sublime Heights (7/2 generally avaialble – use BOG firms)