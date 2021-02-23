Class-dropping Desaray Girl appeals at 14/1

In the 2m 5f mares’ handicap hurdle at Wetherby today (3.55), I think Desaray Girl looks decent value at 14/1 now dropped in grade from a handy mark.

This six-year-old won her first three starts over hurdles last season when trained by Phil Kirby. In the second of those she landed a Listed contest at Haydock.

Desaray Girl then easily landed the hat-trick by 13 lengths at Sedgefield off an official rating of 133, before finding life too hot when fourth in a Grade 2 at Warwick and last of nine to Honeysuckle in the Grade 1 Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

She then moved to join Micky Hammond at the start of this season and was again well-bearen in her first two starts for her new handler in a Listed contest here and a class 2 handicap at Aintree.

However, she was then far from disgraced when a 13 1/2 length fourth of six to Whitehotchillifili in a Listed contest at Sandown.

She now drops back down into handicap company and is able to race in this class 3 affair off a reduced rating of 123.

It makes Desaray Girl a big player at the weights on the pick of her form and overpriced at the odds on offer in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Desaray Girl (14/1 bet365 – BOG)