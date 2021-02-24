Star Of Rory holds leading claims at Ludlow

Following a solid following a break in a race that has worked out well, Star Of Rory is a strong fancy at 13/2 in the 2m handicap hurdle on today’s card at Ludlow (4.45).

That came in a class 3 at Chepstow where the John Groucott trained seven-year-old made a mistake two from home before keeping on to finish a six length third of six to Nightboattoclyro off a rating of 119.

The winner is thriving sort who has since gone on to land the hat-trick off 5lb higher, whilst the runner-up First Lord De Cuet has since bolted up by 8 1/2 lengths at Wincanton.

West Of The Bridge, who finished 21 lengths behind the selection in fourth, and the fifth home Global Flame also ran very well to make the frame in their next start.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade affair and having raced from 1lb out of the weights that day Star Of Rory is now able to race off his correct mark of 118.

That is just 3lb higher than when last successful at this venue back in February of last year and having been partnered by a 7lb claimer last time out he is now reunited with Lee Edwards who has steered him to his last two successes.

Star Of Rory is also entitled to strip fitter for that spin, his first after 63 days on the sidelines, so looks to have lots going for him on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Star Of Rory (13/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)