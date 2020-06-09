Class-dropping Eeh Bah Gum worth a go at 14/1

Now dropped in grade, Eeh Bah Gum looks weighted to go well on the pick of his form and appeals each-way at 14/1 in the 2.45 at Haydock today.

This Tim five-year-old progressed throughout 2018 and enjoyed a terrific campaign when winning five times.

In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Altough he failed to get his head in front last season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in realtion to this lower grade class 2 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

It makes him a player at the weights if ready to go at the first time of asking and he has a 33 per cenet strike rate over the 5f trip of this having won five times and been placed on three occasions from 15 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Eeeh Bah Gum (14/1 bet365 – BOG)