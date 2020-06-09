Gulf Of Poets an each-way punt at 20/1

Gulf Of Poets has dropped to a handy mark and has a good record fresh, so looks decent each-way value at 20/1 in the 3.45 at Haydock today.​

This Mick Easterby trained eighet-year-old landed back-to-back contests at the start of last season.​ ​

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths over this course and distance off a mark of 91. ​ ​

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.​ ​

He also ran well first time up last season when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets is now able to race in this class 3 off 88 at a venue where he is unbeaten in two starts.

The start of the season is also clearly the right time to catch Gulf Of Poets as in 2017 he rattled up a four-timer, so I thnik he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gulf Of Poets (20/1 Coral, Ladbrokes – BOG)