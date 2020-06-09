Where’s Mick weighted to go well at Haydock

Where’s Mick looks on a handy mark and worth a wager at 11/1 on handicap debut in the 2.15 at Haydock today.

Thie three-year-old showed improcement in four outings last seasonn when trained by Jedd O’Keeffe and ran very well when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to a promising sort in Brunch, a winner since, at Newcastle.

He then rounded off the campaign with a fine 1/2 length third of 12 to Splendidly at the same venue where he held every chance until getting outpaced close home.

The runner-up Corvair, who finished a head in front of Where’s Mick, went on to land a hat-trick to be rated 94 whilst the fifth home Tomnorrow’s Dream – who finished just over two lengths behind the selection – also won next time up to be rated 73.

That gives the for a solid look and suggests an opening mark of 79 for Where’s Mick, who now has his first start for Richard Fahey, is more than fair.

He also appeals as the type to progress further this season for his new handler, so at the odds on offer makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Where’s Mick (11/1 Unibet – BOG)