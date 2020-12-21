Class-dropping El Hombre appeals at 10s

Now dropped in class having been eased further in the weights, I think El Hombre looks decent value at 10/1 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (2.05).

This six-year-old was last successful at Wolverhampton back in March when trained by Keith Dalgleish and landing a class 2 contest by a head off a mark of 88.

He backed that up with a fine keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth to Caspian Prince off 90 in the class 2 Gosforth Park Cup over 5f at this venue.

El Hombre, who is now in the care off Mark Loughnane, is now able to race in this class 4 affair of just 81 – his lowest rating since May 2017.

It gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this on the back of two decent efforts in better company.

In the first of those El Hombre kept on well to finish a never nearer 2 3/4 length fourth of 11 to Lord Riddiford in a class 2 at Wolverhampton off 84. He was then unsuited by a slow early gallop last time out in a class 3 at the same venue off 83 when a tenderly handled eighth.

He appears to be building up to a big performance and has a 50 per cent strike rate in this grade having won two of his four starts in it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win El Hombre (10/1 bet365 – BOG)