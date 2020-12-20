Hampton Wicks CANDLE company inundated with FESTIVE orders

Are HAMPTON WICKS rhyming slag for DICKS the new FESTIVE trend after the handmade CANDLE company of the same name sells over 1 MILLION of the COCK shaped WAXWORKS

Owner Rupert Smith-Derwent told Daily Sport “When Crispin my partner and I started making them in our KITCHEN, it was HARD to think they would go GLOBAL.”

Now the pair from Sussex plan to open stores in the US and Canada after receiving numerous online orders.

But some PARTY POOPERS have started to complain about the GIANT WAX DICKS saying they are obscene.