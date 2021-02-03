Class-dropping Equitation weighted to get back to winning ways

Now dropped back in class following a fine second last time out, Equitation looks to hold leading claims at the weights of going on better and landing the spoils in the 7f handicap at Kempton today (7.30).

Trained by Stuart Williams, this seven-year-old was last successful in a class 4 contest over at Ascot back in September 2019 when running on strongly to score readily by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 87.

He backed that up with a solid 2 1/4 length eight of 22 to Oxted in the class 2 Portland Handicap at Doncaster off 94.

Equitation is now able to race off 81, a mark lower than both his last successes, and comes into this on the back of an improved effort last time out over course and distance when a 1 1/4 length runner-up to Starshiba in a class 3 off the same rating.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, is an improving sort who is favourite to follow-up in a class 2 earlier on this card – so that gives the form a solid look in my eyes.

Equitation, who is due to race off 2lb higher in future assignments also now drops back down into class 4 company in which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in six starts.

So with Marco Ghiani also taking off a handy 3lb with his claim, he looks weighted to take all the beating if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Equitation (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)