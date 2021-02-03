Time Flies By ticks all the right boxes at Warwick

In the 2m handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Warwick (4.40), Time Flies By is a strong fancy at 11/4 to open his account over the obstacles.

This Nicky Henderson trained and JP McManus owned six-year-old looked a useful prospect when winning in the mud on debut in a bumper at Cheltenham and went on to finish a fine second in a Listed bumper at the same venue.

He then shaped with promise on hurdles debut when a not knocked about keeping on 12 1/2 length third of four to Master Debonair in a Grade 2 at Ascot.

The winner is now rated 142, whilst the runner-up Ribble Valley finished third to Epatante in a Grade 1 last time out off 147.

McFabulous, meanwhile, who finished 2 1/2 lengths behind the selection in fourth, has since won four of his five starts – including two Grade 2 contests to be rated 158

That gives the form a solid look and Time Flies By also shaped well on seasonal reappearance at Ascot when running on from off the pace to finish a 3 1/2 length runner-up to Danny Kirwan.

He was then sent off just 7/1 on handicap debut at Ascot and was far from disgraced when weakening two from home to finish ninth of 17 to Not So Sleepy in the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy off an opening mark of 129.

Time Flies By is able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off 128 and I think he should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature off his current rating.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears and he appeals as the type that has more to offer, so there is nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Time Flies By (11/4 bet365 – BOG)