Class-dropping Fox Power a punt under SDS

Now dropped in class and reunited with Silvestre De Sousa, Fox Power looks to hold leading claims of getting back to winning ways in the 1m 1f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.40).

Trained by Richard Hannon, this four-year-old was last successful in a Listed contest at Newcastle in April of last year when scoring by 1 1/4 lengths off an official rating of 95.

He also posted two solid efforts in class 2 contests here back in February/March in class 2 contests off a mark of 99 when a 1/2 length runner-up a a 2 1/2 length fourth of 12.

Fox Power has not been at his best in three subsequent outings on the turf, but all those runs have come in class 2 company and he now drops down into a grade in which he has run only once before when finishing placed.

He is also able to race off a reduced rating of 94 and that makes him a major player at the weights on the pick of his form.

Fox Power also has a good record at this venue having won once and been placed twice in four starts and now gets the services of SDS in the saddle who has won once and been placed once on him in three starts.

This looks by far the easiest task he has faced for some time and the return to the Tapeta surface on which he has won twice and been placed twice in five starts is another plus.

So taking everything into account, there is simply nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Fox Power (4/1 bet365, Boylesports – BOG)