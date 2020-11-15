Are we living in a DICK-tatorship? As MONSTER COCKS banned

As we enter the second week of LOCKDOWN 2.0 Daily Sport ask are we now living in a DICK-tatorship after MONSTER COCK are deemed non-essential and 2 delivery men from Liverpool have been NICKED for continuing to work and the company behind the COCKS fined and banned.

BIG WILLY’S JUMBO COCKS of Birkenhead have been issued with a MONSTER £10K and BANNED from trading after continuing to ply their wears during this new LOCKDOWN.

Driver Tomo told Daily Sport “If a MOSTER COCK isn’t an essential what is?” adding “we’re keeping the nations morale up.”

Jimbo who is Tomo’s delivery partner has vowed to carry on CUMMING, well to peoples house to deliver the DILDO’s and so far has raised over £20k via a Go Fund Me or should that read ‘Go F**k Me’ crowd funding page set up to fight their case.

At times like this these little HITLER’S in both local and national government should have something better to do than stop hard working delivery men bring pleasure to people across the country.