Class-dropping Go Long weighted to collect at Catterick

Now dropped back down in grade, Go Long looks worth a punt at 5/1 in the 3.50 at Catterick today.

This Evan Williams trained 10-year-old ran very well on chasing debut last season when a 1 3/4 length third to Brelan D’as in a class 3 at Haydock.

The winnwr, whom he met on level weights, went onto finish third at the Cheltenham Festival off 136 and ran a cracker at the same venue back in Novemeber when a neck second to Happy Diva in the valuable Grade 3 BetVictor Gold Cup off 138 – so that gives the form a solid look.

Go Long then duly built on that experience to open his account over the larger obstacles when landing a class 4 at Herford off an official rating of 127, before finishing a solid third on handicap debut over fences in a class 3 at Wetherby off 129.

He has failed to trouble the judge in four starts this season, but was highly tried in the first twp of those – in a Listed class 1 at Wetherby and a class 2 at Haydock – and his last two outings have been in class 3 affairs.

Go Long has been eased a further 3lb in the weights since his last run and is now able to race off a career-low rating of just 120.

He also now drops back down into class 4 company in which he has won twice and been placed once in three starts.

This is the easiest task he has faced for some time and on the pick of his form he is weighted to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Go Long (5/1 general – use BOG firms)