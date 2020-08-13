Time to get on board Autumn Flight

Now that he has underfoot conditions in his favour at a venue he runs well, Autumn Flight looks worth a wager in the 6f handicap at Hamilton today (3.10).

Trained by Tim Easterby, this four-year-old has won twice and been placed once in five starts at the track.

His last success came on heavy ground here in a class 5 over 5f last September where he made all and shot clear to win easing down by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 66.

Autumn Flight got hit with a 10lb rise for that taking victory but has shown that his current rating of 76 is not beyond him in posting some fine efforts this season.

They include when a 1/2 length fourth of 15 to Gamesome at Haydock on soft ground and an excellent third of eight to Watchable last time out in a class 3 at Thirsk on quick going over the minimum trip.

Autumn Flight showed blistering early speed in the latter and now drops down into class 4 company on ground which has come in his favour.

Although now stepping back up to 6f, Autumn Flight’s success prior to his aforementioned success here. That is a stiff track, so it should not be a problem and he could prove a tough nut to peg back and pass of getting loose on the front end.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Autumn Flight (7/1 bet365 – BOG)