Well-weighted Teddy worth a wager at 12/1

Having been eased further in the weights, Give It Some Teddy looks too well-treated to ignore and worth siding worth at 12/1 in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Carlisle (2.55).

Trained by Tim Easterby, this seven-year-old enjoyed a productive time in 2019 when winning three times. In the last of those successes he landed a competitive class 2 at Redcar by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 81.

Give It Some Teddy has not got his head in front since but did run well second time up last year when fourth of 15 to Confide in a class 4 at Newbury off 84 and on his third start this season over this course and distance when a 1/2 length fourth of 14 to Tangled in a class 4 off 77.

He is now able to race in this same grade affair off a reduced rating of 74, his lowest since August 2018.

As his last four wins have come off 77, 80, 77 and 81 it makes him a major player at the weights now dropped back in trip having faded last time out over 1m 1f at York.

Give It Some Teddy has a 25 per cent strike rate over a mile and also goes well for Duran Fentiman who has partnered him to four of his seven career successes.

So at the odds on offer, I think he is well-worth an each-way wager in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Give It Some Teddy (12/1 bet365 – BOG)