Class-dropping Humbert weighted to gain overdue success

Now dropped back down in class, the well-weighted Humbert makes plenty of appeal in the 4.15 at Newcastle today.

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 2 contest over course and distance back in June 2018 by a neck off a mark of 97.

Two starts prior to that he had finished a cracking neck second of 22 to Taqdeer in the 2018 running of the ultra-competitive class 2 Spring Cup at Newbury off 94.

Humbert is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 87, his lowest since landing back-to-back successes at the beginning of 2018.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective, especially now dropped back down into class 4 comnpany on the back of three solid efforts in class 3 contests at Lingfield.

Humbert has only raced in the grade twice, winning and finishing in the frame on the other occasion.

He is also 2-2 on the Tapeta surface and hails from a yard that has been among the winners of late.

So taking eveything into account, this looks a good opening for him to belatedly get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts Humbert (100/30 BetVictor)