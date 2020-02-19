Lots to like about Keyser Soze at Newcastle

Keyser Soze looks on a fair mark, so having shaped better than the bare result last time out looks worth siding with to land the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (3.10).

This Richard Spencer trained five-year-old has a 50 per cent strike rate on the all-weather cicruit, having won four of his eight starts and also made the frame on one occasion.

He was in fine form at the start of last year when rattling-up a hat-trick with the the last of those successes coming in this contest.

Keyser Soze quickened up nicely from off the pace under Adam Kirby to beat Gallipoli by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 101.

He scored a shade cosily, so off just 2lb higher looks nicely treated on the pick of his form.

Keyser Soze also didn’t shape too badly two when 10th of 17 to Kynren in a competitive class 2 affair on the turf at Ascot, or last time out at Chelmsford when fourth of nine to Reeves.

Things didn’t go his way in the latter where he was slowly away in a race which wasn’t run to suit and finished off well without being unduky knocked about to be beaten 2 3/4 lengths.

Keyser Soze also now gets the services of Angus Villiers in the saddle who is terrific value for his 5lb claim and has a 38 per cent strike rate over the 7f trip – so looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Keyser Soze (11/2 Coral – BOG)