Tango Boy tick plenty of boxes at Wincanton

In the 2m 5f handicap hurdle at Wincanton today (1.45), Tango Boy looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils now dropped in grade off an unchanged mark following a solid run last time out on seasonal reappearance.

This Neil Mulholland trained seven-year-old landed a gamble on debut in a bumper at Market Rasen and went on to post solid efforts to make the frame in his first three starts over the obstacles.

They include when a 5 1/2length runner-up to I’d Better Go Now at Doncaster back in March in a class 4 off a mark of 115.

Tango Boy was attempting to give 7lb to the winner and that one went on to follow-up in a class 3 at Perth off 118 and ran off 127 in a class 2 at Cheltenham when last seen in action.

That gives the form a solid look and the selection comes into this on the back of a highly encouraging run last month when fifth of 17 to Castle Robin in a class 3 at Cheltenham off 117.

After being held-up, Tango Boy made stealthy headway on the outside three form home to hold every chance in fourth approaching the last.

He was then unable to find any extra on the run in and kept on at the one pace to be beaten just over seven lengths.

Tango Boy is able to race in this lower grade affair off the same rating, so if building on that spin I think he looks weighted to open his account over the obstacles now partnered by Tom Scudamore for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Tango Boy (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)