Class-dropping Ice Lord weighted to go well at Salisbury

Now dropped in class off a career-low mark, Ice Lord looks worth a punt at 11/1 in the 6f handicap at Salisbury today (3.05).

This Chris Wall trained eight-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance and was last successful in a class 2 at Doncaster back in October 2018 when scoring by a neck off a mark of 92.

He went on to finish runner-up in a class 3 at Newbury 12 months later off 87 and ran well on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket when third in a class 3 off 88.

Ice Lord has failed to build on that and trouble the judge in three subsequent outings – all in class 3 company – but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 80 as a result.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form, especially as he now drops into class 4 company for the first time since going handicapping.

Having been rated 95 at his peak, when a running on fourth in a class 2 at Newmarket in April of last year, Ice Lord looks to well-treated to ignore in this off 15lb lower for a yard whose runners have been going well of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ice Lord (11/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)