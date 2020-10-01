Ricoh Arena to host three further TV events & PDC Winter Series

The Ricoh Arena in Coventry is set to host three further televised events and the PDC Winter Series across a busy October and November period for the sport.

The Unibet Premier League Play-Offs, BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts and Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will all now be staged behind closed doors in Coventry due the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ricoh Arena, which will stage the BoyleSports World Grand Prix next week, has also previously hosted the Premier League as well as a number of PDC ProTour weekends.

The Premier League Play-Offs and Grand Slam of Darts will take place on new dates detailed below, while the Players Championship Finals will take place across its scheduled dates.

A newly-announced Winter Series follows on from the Summer and Autumn Series, with five Players Championship events to be played across consecutive days.

“Firstly, we would like to thank everyone at the Ricoh Arena for their co-operation in accommodating four of our biggest events in a short space of time,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“Whilst we are disappointed that fans will not be in attendance at the traditional venues for these events, we are pleased to still be able to deliver these for both players and viewers during these uncertain times.

“October and November are always among the busiest and exciting months in the PDC calendar and this year is no different, with six TV events providing a perfect build-up to the World Championship.

“The players have conducted themselves impeccably throughout this period and I am sure they will provide more top-class entertainment over the coming weeks and months.”

Unibet Premier League Play-Offs

The 2020 Unibet Premier League Play-Offs will be staged at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on October 15, with play commencing at 1900 BST.

Table-topper Glen Durrant will play Gary Anderson in the opening semi-final, before Peter Wright takes on Nathan Aspinall, followed by the final which will see the two winners battle it out for the title and £250,000 winner’s prize.

The Premier League Play-Offs will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as through the PDC’s international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN and for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.

Ticket holders for original dates at The O2 will have their tickets automatically transferred for the same seat at the 2021 event at the same venue, on Thursday May 20. Any fans wishing to receive a refund must apply to their point of purchase (the Box Office where they bought their tickets).

BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts

The 2020 BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts will be held at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry from November 16-24.

The tournament will see a 32-player field, comprising PDC event winners and qualifiers along with two BDO players, competing for £550,000 in prize money.

The Grand Slam of Darts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as through the PDC’s international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN and for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.