Vixen value at 10/1

Having been eased further in the weights, I think Vixen is decent value at 10/1 in the 7f handicap at Salisbury today (4.15).

This six-year-old mare won three times when in the care of Eve Johnson Houghton, including over course and distance.

Her last success came in a class 5 at Lingfield off a mark of 64 and she backed that up with a solid second in a class 5 at Nottingham on seasonal reappearance last year on her first start for Emma Lavelle off 70.

Vixen also hot the frame at Bath 12 months ago when third in a class 5 off 62 and is now able to race off just 53 in this lower grade class 6 affair.

That is a joint career-low and give her a big shout at the weights in a grade in which she has won twice and been placed once in eights starts.

Vixen also comes into this having not shaped too badly in her last two starts and hails from a yard in decent nick having saddled a winner and six placed from its last 10 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Vixen (10/1 bet365 – BOG)