Class-dropping Lilly weighted to bloom at Musselburgh

Now dropped back in class, the dangerously well-treated Oriental Lilly looks worth a wager at 13/2 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Musselburgh (5.45).

This Jim Goldie trained seven-year-old mare was last successful in July of last year where after being held-up in mid division she stayed on strongly to score a shade cosily by a neck off a mark of 64 in a class 6 at Ayr.

She went on to finish a fair fourth in a class 5 at Newcastle off 66 and also ran well at the Gosforth Park venue in the same grade in November when third off 64.

Oriental Lilly has failed to trouble the judge subsequent outings, but has been cut plenty of slack by the assessor as a result.

She is now able to race off a reduced rating of 54, a career-low and a massive 10lb lower than when last victorious.

Oriental Lilly also comes into this having not be beaten far when fourth in two class 5 contests at Ayr when doing all her best work at the finish and now drops back down into class 6 company in which she has won once and been placed once in four starts.

So with the stable in in fine form, she thus makes plenty of appeal in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Oriental Lily (13/2 BetVictor, William Hill)