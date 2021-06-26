Cosmelli an each-way play at 20/1 in Northumberland Vase

In the 2m Northumberland Vase Handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (2.55), Cosmelli looks weighted to go well and appeals each-way at 20/1.

This Gay Kelleway trained eight-year-old has won twice and been placed three times in 13 starts over course and distance.

Those placed efforts include when a cracking staying on two length fourth of 18 to Caravan Of Hope in the Northumberland Plate on this card 12 months ago off a mark of 88.

Cosmelli went on to score next time up over course and distance in a class 2 when beating Sleeping Lion by 1 1/4 lengths off 91.

He also ran well over course and distance back in December when beaten just 1/2 a length into second behind Lucky Deal in a class 3 off 92.

Cosmelli is now able to race in this class 2 off 90, 1lb lower than when last victorious, and that makes him a big player in my eyes from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

He also comes into this having been given a break to freshen-up, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cosmelli (20/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)