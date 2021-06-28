Mr Orange a 9/1 punt at Ponte

Having been eased further in the weights, I think course specialist Mr Orange is worth a punt at 9/1 in the 6f handicap at Pontefract today (2.25).

This Paul Midgley trained eight-year-old is a six-time course and distance winner. In the last of those successes i August of last year he overcame trouble in running and shot clear to land a class 5 by 2 1/2 lengths off a rating of 70.

Prior to that his previous three wins over course and distance had come off 78, 71 and 75 in a class 3, class 5 and a class 4 respectively.

Having started this season off on a mark of 75 he has quickly been dropped 8lb in the weights and is now able to race off 67.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective despite having been well-beaten in all three starts this season.

He usually needs some runs to get him straight and boasts a healthy 23 per cent strike rate in this grade – class – some if bouncing back to anything like his best he is a big player in this under Graham Lee.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-Way Mr Orange (9/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)