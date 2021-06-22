Frontispiece an 11/1 fancy at Newbury

Having been eased further in the weights and now returned to a track which he runs well, I think Frontispiece is worth a punt at 11/1 in the 1m 4f handicap on today’s card at Newbury (6.30).

This Amanda Perrett trained seven-year-old has won twice and been placed on two occasions from five starts at tis venue and is 1-1 over this trip at it.

That success came in a class 3 back in June 2019 where he scored be a short-head off a mark of 82. He went on to land another class 3 contest over 1m 5f here two starts later off 85 – after which he got put up to 87.

Frontispiece has failed to get his head in front since but has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including when runner-up twice last year in class 3 affairs off 85 and 86.

He also ran well in a class 4 over 1m 2f here on seasonal reappearance when fourth of 16 to Flyin Solo off 87.

Frontispiece has failed to build on that in two subsequent outings, but they have come in class 3 and 2 company and he is entitled to be far more competitive in this lower grade class 4.

He is also now able to race off a reduced rating off 84, 1lb lower than when last victorious, so that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective for a yard that has saddle two winners and two placed from it’s last seven runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Frontispiece (11/1 888sport – BOG)