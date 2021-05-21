Kaser appeals at 11/2 in Haydock opener

In the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Haydock (1.00), Kaser makes plenty of appeal at 11/2.

This six-year-old is a multiple winner on the all-weather who was last successful over this course and distance in July of last year on heavy ground off a mark of 73.

After being held-up in mid-division of the 10-runner field, Kaser made smooth headway going strongly four from home. He then took up the running two out before stretching effortlessly clear to score easily by six lengths.

He then wasn’t disgraced next time up, again at this venue, when a keeping on fourth length sixth of nine off 82.

Kaser hasn’t been seen at his best in three starts this year, but usually needs a few spins to put himself right and his mark has fallen as a result.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 75, just 2lb higher than his aforementioned success here, and his previous four wins on the all-weather in 2019 prior to that had come off marks of 75, 78, 83 and 85.

Kaser is now clearly on a mark from which he should be very competitive and the yard has also been back among the winners of late (23 per cent strike rate in the last 14 days).

So with proven winning form in the mud at this venue, I think there is lots to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kaser (11/2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power -BOG)