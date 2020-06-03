Class-dropping Pacino a punt at 10s

Having fallen in the weights, Pacino looks worth a punt in the 6.00 at Yarmouth today now dropped back in grade.

Trained by Richard Fahey, this four-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Beverley in April of last year when scoring by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 77.

He then only managed to make the frame in one of his eight subsequent starts, when a 11/4 length third to Sezim in a class 4 at Chester off 80.

However, that has seen the assessor cut Pacino plenty of slack and he now returns to action off a reduced rating of 72.

That is a career-low and gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form now running back down in class 5 company.

Pacino is 1-1 in the grade, so looks too well-treated to ignore and worth an each-way wager at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pacino (10/1 bet365 – BOG)