Max makes plenty of appeal at Yarmouth

Judged on his debut run Ginger Max looks worth siding with in the 2.30 at Yarmouth today from what could potentially be a lenient mark.

That came at Wolverhampton where the Richard Fahey trained well-bred son of Garswood finished fifth of 11 to Top Breeze.

After being held-up and racing wide, Ginger Max ran green and hung right at the halfway stage before keeping on inside the final furlong to be beaten 5 3/4 lengths.

It was a promising introduction under tender handling and the winner is a smart sort who has won twice since to be rated 91.

Ginger Max subsequently failed to build on that in three further starts, including on handicap debut when a well-beaten eighth of 13 at Southwell off 58.

However, he also failed to shine on the fibresand on his previous start and has since been dropped 3lb.

Ginger Max has also undergone wind surgary and been gelding, and if that combination has the desired effect should be nore than capable of winning races off his revised rating of 55 based on his aforementioned effort behind Top Breeze.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ginger Max (11/2 bet365 – BOG)