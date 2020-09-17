Course specialist Nicholas T worth siding with at Ayr

Nicholas T has a fine record at Ayr and looks weighted to go well and decent value at 11/1 in the 1m 2f handicap there today (3.00).

This Jim Goldie trained eight-year-old is a seven time winner at the Scottish venue. He was won three times and been placed twice in seven starts over course and distance.

That last of those victories came on seasonal reappearance in this grade – class 2 – when coming with his customary late run to get up close home and beat Tinandali by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 96.

Nicholas T got put up to 100 for that and has failed to sparkle in three subsequent starts. However, he has been given a 51-day break to freshen-up and is now able to race off 97.

That is just 1lb higher than a fine neck second of 10 to Certain Lad in this contest 12 months ago and makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form.

This is also sure to have been his target for some time and Ben Robinson is now back in the plate for the first time this season.

He has a fine strike rate of 37.5 per cent on Nicholas T having won three times and been placed on three occasions in eight starts.

His handler has also saddled two winners and four placed from his last six runners, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Nicholas T (11/1 BetVictor, William Hill)