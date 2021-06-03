Class-dropping Quick Look a 16/1 each-way play at Thirsk

In the 6f handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (5.45), I think Quick Look is too well-treated to ignore and worth a punt at 16/1 now dropped back in grade.

This Mick Easterby trained eight-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Chester in June of 2019 when quickening nicely to score by two lengths off a mark of 82.

He also ran well on his first start last year in a class 3 at Haydock when a 2 3/4 length third of 12 to Aljaady on good ground off 87.

Quick Look went on on finish a fine ixth of 12 over this course and distance when beaten just a length off 84 and backed that up with a solid fourth of 15 to Able Handy in a class 4 at Ripon off the same rating.

He is now able to race off 75 – 7lb lower than when last victorious – having been dropped a couple of pounds since finishing seventh of 1o to Flying Pursuit on return to action in a class 5 at Ripon last month where he led home the unfavoured far side and was beaten just over five lengths.

I thought Quick Look shaped better than the bare result and he now drops back down into class 5 company, in which he is 1-1, for the first time since making a winning racecourse debut for William Jarvis back in June 2015.

It makes him a fascinating contender from a dangerous mark, especially if taking into account the 3lb claim of Joanna Mason, and well worth an each-way play in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Quick Look (16/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)