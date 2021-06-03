Lady Celia a strong fancy in Hamilton finale

In the 5f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Hamilton (5.10), Lady Celia is a strong fancy at 5/2 to get back to winnings ways following a cracking run last time out.

This Richard Fahey trained four-year-old filly has an excellent record over this course and distance having won twice and been placed once in four starts.

In the last of those in a class 6 in July of last year she ran on strongly to score readily by two lengths off a mark of 56.

Lady Celia went on to follow-up in a class 5 at Newcastle off 62 before running very well in her hat-trick bid here in a class 5 when a rallying 3/4 length second of 11 to Lyons Lane off 68.

She has had just three starts this season and shaped nicely in the second of those at Beverley when a 2 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Teruntum Star off 67.

Lady Celia then looked a bit of an unlucky over this course and distance eight days ago when finding herself at the rear after being slightly hampered at the starts before running on strongly to finish a neck third of seven to Gunnerside off 65.

The winner is a thriving sort who has since gone on to land the hat-trick, so that gives the form a solid look and suggests Lady Celia is the one they all to to beat in this now turned out quickly off an unchanged mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Lady Celia (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)