Epsom Friday Tips: Blue Cup a bet under Murphy

Blue Cup was not seen to best effect last time out, but judged on his previous run he looks the one to be on in the1m 2f Cazoo Handicap on Oaks Day at Epsom (3.45).

This five-year-old has only had 12 starts, winning twice and being placed on two occasions.

The first of those successes came in a maiden at Longchamp when trained in France and he went on to run well on handicap debut when fourth at Toulouse.

Blue Cup then moved to join David Menuisier last summer and after an eye-catching run at Newbury was very impressive when running out the wide margin winner of a 16-runner affair at Sandown.

After being held-up, the gelding made good headway two from home and taking up the running inside the last showed a good turn of foot to shoot clear and score by five lengths from Gas Monkey off a mark of 77.

Blue Cup was then far from disgraced when a 1 3/4 length fifth of 10 in a decent contest at Deauville on soft ground.

That run suggested to me that there were more races to be won with him this year, and that view was confirmed when he finished fifth of 10 to Victory Chime on return to action over this course and distance in the City And Suburban Handicap in April.

After being slowly away, Blue Cup was constantly denied a clear run in the home straight and kept on under a motionless Ryan Moore to be beaten just 2 1/2 lengths of amark of 93.

He finished full of running and there is no doubt in my mind that he was the best horse in the race and granted any luck in-running would have won with a bit in hand.

Blue Cup then ran far too freely last time out at York when seventh of 12 to Surrey Pride, but is now able to race off 92 as a result.

It makes him look well-treated on his run in the City And Suburban and the hood also now goes on for the first time.

If that has the desired effect, I think he will take all the beating now partnered by Oisin Murphy for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Blue Cup (3/1 bet365, William Hill)