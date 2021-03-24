Timeforadance an each-way play at 12/1

Timeforadance has some uninspiring for figures to his name, but now dropped in class and going down the handicap route looks worth an each-way interest at 12/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Hereford (4.55).

This six-year-old was well-beaten in three starts in bumpers and it has been the same story in three outings over the obstacles.

However, the first two came in class 4 contest and he wasn’t totally disgraced on the second of those over 2m at Ludlow back in November when racing up with the pace before getting outpaced three form home and weakening after the second last to finish a 22 length ninth of 16 to Long stay.

Timeforadance was then given a break and pitched into a decent class 2 contest over 2m 1f at Ascot last month when outpaced four out and finishing a tailed-off 42 length fourth of six to Midnight River.

The winner went into the race rated 137, the runner-up Gallyhill is a well-regarded Nicky Henderson inmate, whilst the third home On True King had some solid form to his name and was rated 131.

Timeforadance faced an impossible task his odds of 150/1 reflected that. However, he now drops markedly down into class 5 company so better could be forth coming off an opening handicap mark of 95.

I think the step up in trip may also suit and he hails from the yard of Brian Eckley who has saddled a winner and two placed from five runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Timeforadance (12/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)