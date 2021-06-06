Class-dropping Saluti a strong fancy under Lee

Saluti has a good record at Pontefract, so having been eased further in the weights following a solid run last time out is a strong fancy at 7/2 in the 5f handicap there on Monday (7.15).

This Paul Midgley trained seven-year-old won twice last year. In the first of those over thiscourse and distance he gamely held on to score by a neck in a class 3 off a mark of 79.

Saluti backed that up with a solid 2 3/4 length fifth of 16 to Treacherous in a class 2 at Goodwood off 83 before taking advantage of a drop down into class 4 company to score at Beverley off the same rating.

He got put up to 86 for that and has failed to make the frame in seven subsequent outings.

However, Saluti has shaped nicely in the second those at Newcastle following a break and I thought he also shaped a bit better than the bare result last time out in a class 3 at Beverley on his penultimate outing when seeing plenty of daylight out wide and finishing a not knocked about three length sixth of nine to Victory Angel off 78.

He comes into this having been beaten just two lengths in a class 4 at Thirsk off 76 when denied a clear run two from home and is now able to race off 75.

It makes him a big player at the weights now dropped down into class 5 company, a grade in which he has a 20 per cent strike rate, and Saluti has won once and been placed twice in three starts at this venue.

Another plus is that Graham Lee, who partnered him to his two aforementioned successes, is once again in the saddle.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Saluti (7/2 William Hill)