Mr Orange looks tasty at 10s

Now back down to his last winning mark, course specialist Mr Orange makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 6f handicap at Pontefract on Monday (6.15).

This Paul Midgley trained eight-year-old is a six-time course and distance winner. In the last of those successes i August of last year he overcame trouble in running and shot clear to land a class 5 by 2 1/2 lengths off a rating of 70.

Prior to that his previous three wins over Cd had come off 78, 71 and 75 in a class 3, class 5 and a class 4 respectively.

Having started this season off on a mark of 75 he has quickly been dropped 5lb in the weights and is now able to race off 70 again.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective despite having been well-beaten in both those outings.

Indeed, he usually needs some spins to get him straight and having raced last time out in a class 4 he now drops back into class 5 company in which he has a 24 per cent strike rate.

Graham Lee also gets a good tune out of him (28 per cent strike rate), so I think Mr Orange has more going for him that his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-Way Mr Orange (10/1 Betfair, Paddy Power)