Shanahan’s Turn fancied to score overdue success at Newbury

Shanahan’s Turn ran very well when runner-up last time out, so now eased in grade off an unchanged mark is fancied to go one better and land an overdue success in the 3.00 at Newbury today.

This 11-year-old was a three time scorer over fences when trained in Ireland by Henry de Bromhead and enjoyed his finest hour when winning the 2015 running of the Galway Plate where he beat The Paparazzi King by 5 1/2 lengths off a mark of 142.

He was put up to 153 for that success and has failed to get his head in front since.

However, he shaped as if retaining plenty of ability at the 2018 Chetenham Festival when ninth of 22 to The Storyteller in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase off 137 when running a good race until weakening before the last to be beaten 20 lengths.

That was just his second start for Colin Tizzard and he backed it up with a cracking second ot 27 to stable companion Ultragold in the Topham Chase at the Aintree Grand National meeting where jumped well throughout and stuck to the task well on the long run-in to go down by 3 3/4 lengths off a mark of 134.

Shanahan’s Turn also ran well on seasonal reappearance over at Chepstow 14 months ago when a keeping on 7 1/4 lengths third to the classy Charbel off 137 in a class 2 and is now able to race in this class 4 off 17lb lower.

His current rating of 120 is a career-low gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also comes into the race having finsihed a solid rallyong 1 1/4 length second to Finnegan’s Garden over 2m 4f in a class 3 affair at Uttoxeter.

I didn’t think he was ridden aggessively enouhh that day, so hopefully a more forceful ride front the front will be forthcoming now that he drops back to 2m – a trip over which he has been placed twice from five starts.

If that does prove to be the case, then Shanahan’s Turn could prove very tough to peg back at this venue in wjat his just his second career start in class 4 company for a yard going well.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Shanahan’s Turn (100/30 Sky Bet – BOG)