Class-dropping Tintoretto looks tasty at 9s under Marquand

Now dropped back down in grade of his last winning mark, Tintoretto makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in he 7f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (7.00).

This Tom Ward trained won twice at class 4 company at Kempton last year. In the last of those he styed on gamely to beat May Sonic by 1 1/2 lengths off a rating of 81.

Tintoretto went on to run some solid race in defeat in class 4 company, including when a 2 1/2 length fourth of 12 to Firmament in a competitive class 3 at York off 86.

He was also beaten just 1 1/2 lengths when third in the same grade at Kempton off 83 and now drop back down into class 4 company – in which he is two from three – an able to race off 81 again.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective and Tintoretto looks sure to strip fitter for his recent run at Chelmsford following a break where he raced prominently before weakening approaching the last to finish seventh of nine in a class 3 when sent off favourite.

Tom Marquand, who partnered him to his two aforementioned successes, is also now back in the plate so everything looks in place for big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tintoretto (9/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 4 places)