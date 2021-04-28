Class-dropping Zwayyan a 10/1 play at Ascot

Now dropped back in class, Zwayyan makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Ascot (1.00).

This Andrew Balding owned eight-year-old has won once and been placed three times in six runs over this course and distance.

He is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 2 handicap at Wolverhampton off a mark of 97 back in March 2019.

However, all his runs this then have been in class 2 affairs and he has posted some solid efforts in defeat – including when an 8 length 16th of 28 to Affak in the 2019 running Royal Hunt Cup here off 100 and when a 1 1/4 length third off 98 at the Shergar Cup over CD.

Zwayyan is able to race off a reduced rating of 91 and drops back down into class 3 company for the first time since scoring in the grade over course and distance back in October 2017 off 90.

It makes him a leading player at the weights on the pick of his form at a venue which clearly suits and he is two from three in class 3 company.

With Bradley Harris also taking off 7lb with his claim, I thus think Zwayyan has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zwayyan (10/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)