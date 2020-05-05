Classic archive at Matchroom Live launches on May 8

Sports fans can relive many iconic moments and see fantastic archive footage with the launch of Matchroom Live on Wednesday May 6.

Matchroom Live allows fans to delve into the history books of Matchroom Sport’s portfolio of events, with many great moments from boxing, snooker, pool and darts any many more sports to be available for free.

Fresh archive footage will be added continuously, ensuring every sports fan has countless hours of sport to watch wherever they are in the world.

Classic moments available at Matchroom Live include the legendary 2007 World Championship final between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld alongside nine-dart finishes and other memorable contests from PDC history.

Fans will also be able to live stream ongoing events through a subscription package and pay-per-view options in territories without current broadcast rights holders.

This will give fans direct access to events including Pool’s Mosconi Cup and World Pool Championship, the World Snooker Championship and the remainder of Matchroom Sport’s catalogue of live events.

Matchroom Live is a video-first platform, with the ability to cast to virtually any device whether that be a console, Smart TV, or connected device. The services will also allow fans to watch up to four live events at once with ‘QuadPlay’.

The service is built and powered by sports streaming and video technology specialists StreamAMG, a longstanding partner of Matchroom Sport operating PDCTV since 2016 and streaming Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz II for the Indian Subcontinent in December 2019.

Fans can sign up for the free archive of sports from Wednesday May 6 at http://matchroom.live.

The Matchroom Live platform will sit alongside PDCTV, and those with an existing PDCTV Subscription will not be affected.