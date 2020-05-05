Wattimena replaces De Zwaan in Unibet Home Tour Group 20

Jermaine Wattimena will feature in Wednesday’s Unibet Home Tour Group 20 after Jeffrey de Zwaan withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

De Zwaan, a former World Matchplay semi-finalist, will undergo minor surgery to address a long-standing shoulder problem which has been causing pain.

As a result, the 24-year-old will not take part in the home-staged tournament as he looks to focus on making a full recovery as quickly as possible.

De Zwaan’s place will be taken by fellow Dutchman Wattimena, with the world number 24 set to star alongside three-time PDC ranking event winner Joe Cullen in a stellar night of Home Tour action.

Group 20 will also feature emerging Scottish talent Ryan Murray, while experienced John Michael will dial into the live broadcast from Greece.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 20 – Revised Fixtures

Wednesday May 6

Joe Cullen v Ryan Murray

Jermaine Wattimena v John Michael

Ryan Murray v John Michael

Joe Cullen v Jermaine Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena v Ryan Murray

John Michael v Joe Cullen