I’m bemused by wife’s sudden interest in gardening

Sport Reader Jimmy from Kent says he’s been left bemused by the WIFE’S sudden interest in gardening after 20 years of marriage.

Jimmy told DAILY SPORT “I cannot believe what LOCKDOWN has done the OLD WOMAN would never touch the garden before this, now she’s been digging for days.” Adding “I can’t wait to see what she is going to plant in a HOLE that big, the suspense is KILLING me.”

Can Jimmy not see what the rest of the nation can?

Perhaps his wife was hoping to get on TV? Maybe Gardeners World…. More they bloody CRIMEWATCH.