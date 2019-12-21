Lots to like about Daklondike in Tommy Whittle

Now dropped back in class, the mud-loving Daklondike looks to hold leading claims of landing back-to-back successes in the 3m 1f Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock today (2.40).

This David Pipe trained seven-year-old bounced back to form when showing a tremendous attitude to land this 12 months ago on bottomless ground.

After making headway from the rearr to take up the running three from home, Daklondike forn headed at the last and found himself two lengths down on the run-in.

He then rallied strongly to get up close home and bravely beat Ballyarthur by a length off a mark of 139.

Daklondike got put up to 148 for that brave display and failed to shine in two subsequent outings.

However there was lot to liek abaout his return to action at Newbury last month when a four length runner-up to Diablo De rouhet and he was then far from disgraced at the same venue when a 25 length 11th of 24 to De Rasher Counter in the valuable Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy off a mark of 147.

This class 2 represents a return to clamer water and Daklondike is able ro race in it off 1lb lower.

It makes him a leading contender on the pick of hos form and Dalondike has a tremendous strike rate of 62.5 per cent on soft/heavy ground.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Daklondike (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)