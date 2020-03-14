Over To Sam worth siding with at 14/1

I think Over To Sam can be forgiven his last run when pulled-up, so if judged on his previous success he looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 14/1 in the 2.25 at Uttoxeter today.

This Harry Fry trained nine-year-old is very lightly-raced for his age having only had six starts – winning twice.

His confidence went last time out after stumbling badly at the 11th before being pulled-up at Exeter, but prior to that had landed a taking success in a four-runner contest over 3m 1f at Plumpton where he raced and jumped left at times.

However, after taking up the running two from home travelling well only had to be ridden out to readily account for Virginia Chick by 1 3/4 lengths.

He had the hat-trick seeking Sussex National winner Christmas In April – to whom he was conceding 3lb – a further length behind in third and that one has since landed the Devon National at Exeter to be rated 137.

That gives the form a decent look and sugest Over The Sam should be up to winning races off his current mark of 134.

The useful Bryan Carver also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim and Over To Sam appeals as the type that has more to offer and has shown he handles testing ground having notched both his career successes on soft.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Over To Sam (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)