Thegreatestshowman ticks plenty of boxes at Newmarket

Now dropped back down in grade, Thegreatestshowman makes plenty of each-way appeal in the 4.45 at Newmarket today.

Trained by Amy Murphy, this four-year-old enjoyed a productive time last season when winning three times in class 4 company.

In the last of those successes, Thegreatestshowman came from off the pace with a strong run to be up close home and beat Fizzy Feet by a head at Lingfield off a mark of 85.

He is now able to race off 1lb lower having raced three times this year in class 3 (twice) and a class 2 last time out at Lingfield when last of six to Top Preeze but beaten just 1 1/4 lengths after getting hampered.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective now back in the class 4 – a grade in which he has a 30 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed on four occasions in 10 starts.

George Wood, who partnered him to his last success, also now gets the leg up for the first time this year.

So if building on his last effort, I think Thegreatestshowman looks weighted to make his presence felt in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Thegreatestshowman (12/1 general)