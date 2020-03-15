Compadre makes plenty of appeal at Market Rasen

Now switched back to fences, Compadre looks to hold leading claims of landing another succxess at Market Rasen in the 3.55 there today.

This nine-year-old won twice races at this venue in January and March of last year in this grade – class 4.

In the last of those he recovered from a bad mistake two from hoem to score easily by seven lengths off a mark of 105.

Compadre was the far from disgraced in a class 5, again at this venue, off 116 and is now able to race of 110.

That should enable him to ber very competitive having been rated as high as 120 and won of 118 in the past.

Comapadre, whose last two starts have been over hudles, has also undergone wind surgery and goes well for Ben Poste who has partnered him to his last two successes.

Do, in what looks a very winnable class 4,. he has plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Compadre (9/4 general – use BOG firms)