Joe Farrell is a proven stayer who has a decnet record fresh, so at 16/1 makes plemty of eavhj-way appeal in the 4m 2f Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter today (3.35)each-way now that he meets rival on 10lb better terms.

This 11-year-old hails from the yard of Welsh handler Rebecca Curtis and enjoyed his finest hour when landing the 2018 running of the Scottish Grand National over 4m at Ayr when digging deep for pressure to fend off Ballyoptic by a nose.

Joe Farrell went on to finish a solid sceodn to Chic Name at Newbury last year and looked a good as ever on return to action at Chepstow back in October when getting headed close home and finishing a length thjird of nine to Vieux Lion Rouge off his current makr of 142.

He has had just one run since, in the 3m 2f Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury In November, where he finished a keeping on 17 1/4 length seventh behind De Rasher Counter who he now meets on 10lb better terms.

Joe Farrell will appreciate the step back up in trip and can be backed at double the odds of that rival who has to shoulder top weight.

He also have proven winning form on testing ground , gets the services in the saddle of Bryony Frost for the first time, and has a gone well ine the past following a break.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Joe Farrell (16/1 generally available – use BOG firms)