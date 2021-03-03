Conceal an each-way play at 12/1

Now returned to a sounder surface, Conceal looks an interesting contender on handicap debut and appeals each-way at 12/1 in the 2m 5f contest at Wincanton today (3.10).

This Ben Pauling trained six-year-old shaped nicely in his first two starts over the obstacles, finishing third over 2m 1f at Sedgefield before chasing home Here Comes Johnny on good-to-soft ground in a 12-runner affair over 2m 5f at the same venue.

After being held-up in touch in the latter and making a mistake at the fourth, Conceal stuck to the task to be beaten 12 lengths.

Although he never threatened to land a blow, the winner is a decent sort who has won again since and was sent off at just 100/30 when pulled-up last time out in a Listed contest at Market Rasen when racing off an official rating of 132.

Judged on that an opening mark of 109 for Conceal looks more than fair. Although he has failed to trouble the judge in two subsequent outings at Warwick and Chepstow, they came on testing going and I think the drying ground will see him in a far better light.

Pauling also boasts a strike rate of 33 per cent at the track in the past 12 months, saddling two winners and once placed from six runners.

So at the odds on offer and six places available with Sky Bet, Conceal looks decent each-way value in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Conceal (12/1 Sky Bet – paying six places)