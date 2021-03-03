Propagation a punt on handicap debut

Propagation caught the eye last time out, so off what looks a potentially handy mark makes plenty of appeal at 100/30 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (3.55).

This Charlie Hills trained three-year-old showed little in two runs last year on the turf at Windsor and Leicester.

However, he attracted support last time out here over 5f back in January when seventh of 10 to Supercontango and shaping far better than his finishing position suggests.

After getting outpaced and finding himself poorly placed, Propagation stayed on strongly under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just 2 1/2 lengths.

He finished just over a length behind Tributo who has since scored off an official rating of 68 and the fifth home Passionova went on to score next time up by 5 1/2 lengths.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair and suggest an opening handicap mark of 64 for Propagation is exploitable.

The way in which he finished off that day also suggests the step back up to 6f will suit and Tyler Saunders takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Hills has also been among the winners of late, so Propagation looks to have lots going for him and is thus a strong fancy to open his account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Propagation (100/30 generally available – use BOG firms)