Sherwood Mare Can Strike At Stratford

Stratford put on an interesting card but the best bets are all odds on sadly, with the exception of the Oliver Sherwood trained Makety who has every chance in the handicap chase at 6.05pm and looks worthy of a shout.

Previously in the care of Colin Heard, she has only had the two starts for her new connection, with a third over hurdles at Southwell in June and a six length second on her debut over fences at Worcester last month.

She lost out on the run-in that day after losing a shoe (which also happened over hurdles in June, by the way), and seems sure to learn a lot from that experience. Rated as highly as 117 at her best over hurdles, she gets in here off a mark of 102 which may prove to be remarkably generous, and with her market rival unseating last time out, a clear round may be all she needs to come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Makety 6.05pm Stratford 100/30 SkyBet, William Hill, Bet Victor and others.