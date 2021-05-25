Contrast an each-way play at 25/1

In the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (6.25), I think Contrast is worth an each-way play at 25/1.

This seven-year-old landed back-to-back contests in 2019, scoring in a class 6 at Yarmouth off a mark of 59 before running on strongly to score by an neck in a class 5 at Lingfield off 66 – after which he got put up to 71

Mick Easterby’s charge also posted a couple of solid efforts last year, finishing a neck runner-up at Beverley off 60 and a cracking short-head second of 14 to Gift Of Kings in a class 5 over this course and distance off 67.

His five subsequent outings have all come on the turf – bar one – and Contrast finished in the frame twice in those.

He is entitled to strip fitter for his spin at Redcar last month when never competitive and shaping as if needing the run after 144 days on the sidelines and now returns to the Tapeta off a mark of 65.

That entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form in this class 5 and Cam Hardie now gets the leg up for just the second time since November 2019.

He is two from six on Contrast having partnered him to both his aforementioned successes, so it is a positive booking in my eyes.

The blinkers, which he sported when last successful and have been absent in his last three outings, also now go back on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Contrast (25/1 bet365 – BOG)